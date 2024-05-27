3 Eternal Classic Rock Songs from KISS

KISS. The face-painting, pyrotechnic-happy, spectacle-performing rock band from New York City will live on throughout history. Not just for their holograms but for their style, look, demeanor, and power-punch sound. Brash and bodacious, KISS is as much a beacon of volume and electricity as it is a group of musicians.

As a result, the band boasts at least a few songs that will stand the test of time. Whenever someone wants to bridge the world of professional wrestling with rock and roll, KISS songs will be at the top of the playlist. And here below, we wanted to dive into a trio of such tunes. Indeed, these are three eternal classic rock songs from KISS.

“I Was Made for Lovin’ You” from Dynasty (1979)

This propellant buzzy song was released on the band’s 1979 album, Dynasty. Opening with falsetto harmonies over a driving rhythm, the song is a glam rock dynamo that culminates with the amorous chorus. It’s the kind of refrain that works so well in anthemic rock. It’s devotion combined with a larger-than-life sound. And on the song, co-writer and rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley sings lead, offering,

I was made for lovin’ you, baby, you were made for lovin’ me

And I can’t get enough of you, baby, can you get enough of me?

I was made for lovin’ you, baby, you were made for lovin’ me

And I can give it all to you, baby, can you give it all to me?

“Detroit Rock City” from Destroyer (1976)

While not from Detroit, KISS knows that the Motor City loves its rock and roll. Similarly confusing the geography, this song was inspired by an event that happened in Charlotte when someone was hit by a car and killed outside a concert arena. Co-songwriter Paul Stanley said, “I remember thinking how weird it is that people’s lives end so quickly.” Initially, this song wasn’t a popular single but it’s since grown into a fan favorite for its bouncy rhythms and sticky vocals. Today, it’s one of the band’s most beloved releases. On the track, Stanley sings,

Get up!

Everybody’s gonna move their feet

Get down!

Everybody’s gonna leave their seat

You gotta lose your mind in Detroit Rock City

Get up!

Everybody’s gonna move their feet

Get down!

Everybody’s gonna leave their seat

“Rock and Roll All Nite” from Dressed to Kill (1975)

For as long as human beings have ears, this song will have a life. Rock music is, above all else, meant for one thing. And that’s blowing off steam. Here, this song talks about the party quality the genre can offer. It can allow listeners to cut loose and, well, rock all night. As such, this song clicks into that feeling, that motif, and has become the obvious soundtrack for those who want to let it all hang out. On the track, bassist and lead singer Gene Simmons (he of the giant tongue), sings,

You show us everything you’ve got

You keep on dancin’ and the room gets hot

You drive us wild, we’ll drive you crazy

You say you wanna go for a spin

The party’s just begun, we’ll let you in

You drive us wild, we’ll drive you crazy

You keep on shoutin’, you keep on shoutin’

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day

