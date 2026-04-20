Hardly Anyone Remembers These 3 Vince Gill Collaborations, Even Though They Are Iconic

Vince Gill has enjoyed an incredible career, spanning more than 40 years. Among Gill’s many solo singles are several collaborations he did with other artists, including these three amazing duets.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Oklahoma Swing” With Reba McEntire

Three years before Gill and Reba McEntire had a massive hit in 1993 with their “The Heart Won’t Lie” duet, the two released “Oklahoma Swing”. Fitting, since they both are Oklahoma natives, “Oklahoma Swing” is on Gill’s third studio album, When I Call Your Name.

Gill wrote “Oklahoma Swing” with Tim DuBois. The song says, “There’s a dance we do in Oklahoma / A dance like you’ve never seen /Sit back, and we’re gonna show ya / How to do that Oklahoma swing.”

“The Reason Why” With Alison Krauss

Actual magic happens when two talented singers like Gill and Alison Krauss combine their voices, which is what happened in 2006. On. Gill’s massive These Days four-record collection is “The Reason Why”. The title track of the album called The Groovy Collection, “The Reason Why” is written by Gill and Gary Nicholson.

A song of regret over one’s own choices, “The Reason Why” says, “Why do you get that sad look on your face / And why do you pull away from my embrace / And why do you see all my faults and my mistakes / Oh, I wish you knew the reason why.”

“The Reason Why” is Gill’s last Top 30 at country radio as a solo artist.

“Sober Saturday Night” With Chris Young

“Sober Saturday Night” is on Chris Young’s I‘m Comin’ Over record. Released as a single in 2016, the song is written by Young, along with Brad Warren and Brett Warren, better known as the Warren Brothers.

A song about the pain of lost love, “Sober Saturday Night” says, “No, I’m not hungover, it’s true, but I’m still not over you / All messed up / All strung out. I was sitting at home breaking down / Not out there getting high underneath some neon lights / Ain’t no whiskey strong enough to make things right. / I’m just getting over another sober Saturday night.”

“We basically just called and asked if Vince wanted to do it, and he said, ‘Yeah,’” Young recalls to The Boot. “It seems like it should be much more complicated than that, but I’m glad it wasn’t. It was really just an awesome experience for me. I haven’t hidden that I’m a fan of his either, so being able to go over into his studio and have him as a feature on this song was just incredibly cool.”



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