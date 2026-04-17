“Wish Me Luck” He Says… Brother, You Are Vince Gill: This Intimate Rendition of Gill’s 1989 Classic Is a “Gift From God”

While most artists are good at either singing, songwriting, or performing, Vince Gill wasn’t just good at all those things – he was great. Recording hit after hit, Gill fashioned a legacy in country music thanks to songs like “I Still Believe in You” and “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” In that time, he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1991. Not long after, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters and the Country Music Hall of Fame. And although he has no reason to prove his talent, this throwback performance of “When I Call Your Name” is a reminder of exactly why he remains one of the most respected voices in country music.

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Gill has performed on some of the biggest stages in the world. Thanks to his joining the Eagles, he even took the stage at the popular Las Vegas Sphere. Personally seeing the future of live entertainment, Gill never strayed too far from the city that launched his career. And needing nothing more than a guitar, he asked fans to wish him luck as he started to perform “When I Call Your Name.”

Although a moving performance for Gill, every fan in the room received a gift they would never forget. And while the video ended too soon, it showed that Gill didn’t need any luck when he let the music speak for itself.

[RELATED: 3 Songs Vince Gill Wrote That Changed Other Artists’ Careers]

Vince Gill Deemed The “Greatest Of All Time”

With fans loving the performance, the praise for Gill extended far beyond the room. Bringing in thousands of views, fans labeled him one of the best voices in all of music.

“The greatest of all time.” “Saw him at the Ryman. He’s a gift from God.” “‘Wish me luck,’ he says… Brother, you are VINCE GILL.” “I would have done anything to be there. My favorite song.” “Even when his voice cracks it’s still better than 99% of singers that ever got on stage.”

“When I Call Your Name” was first released as the third single from the album, When I Call Your Name. Looking at the charts, the song peaked at No. 2 on the US Hot Country Songs chart and featured Patty Loveless performing the backing vocals. She also joined him on stage during a few live performances.

Decades after its release, “When I Call Your Name” still carries the same emotion that made it a classic. And performances like this prove that while the industry continues to evolve, voices like Gill remain timeless.



(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)