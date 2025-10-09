3 Jam Bands That Could Be Considered Classic Rock

When we think of jam bands, we often think of long, extended solos. String instruments that go on for ages playing light, bright, dancy tunes. Acoustic guitars, banjos, mandolins, violins—anything. Just get a group of artists together and let them play their songs, the sounds bouncing off the mountains and trees, and bodies of water in the surrounding area.

But not every jam band is made equal. There are some that don’t just play that same bright, light string music. Instead, they play songs that actually resemble heftier rock music. That’s what we wanted to highlight below. Indeed, these are three popular jam bands that could very much be considered classic rock.

Phish

Formed in the mid-80s in Burlington, Vermont, Phish is often considered the preeminent modern jam band. What the Grateful Dead started in the 1960s, Phish picked up decades later. Led by guitarist and vocalist Trey Anastasio, Phish can play songs for 10, 20, 30, or even 40 minutes. The band could probably play an hour-long song with their eyes closed, extending solos over and over again. But the band is also heavy when it wants to be, thanks to Anastasio. Tighten some of their tracks (as they are on the studio albums) and you’d think Phish was a contemporary of Pink Floyd.

Dave Matthews Band

Led by acoustic guitar player and singer Dave Matthews, the Charlottesville, Virginia-born jam band Dave Matthews Band is more commercially successful than, say, Phish. They have hit singles like “Crash Into Me”, and Matthews is one of the most recognizable artists in music today. DMB is also one of the highest-grossing live acts of all time thanks to their relentless schedule and their penchant for putting on a party, extending songs, and connecting with fans. But it’s their well-known tunes like “Crash into Me” that you’ll surely find on some classic rock stations today. They’re a perfect fit.

Gov’t Mule

Fans of Matthews and DMB might know guitarist Warren Haynes from live recordings. Haynes is a regular on stage with Matthews at various live shows. He is also the frontman for the hefty group Gov’t Mule. Haynes is truly one of the best guitar players on Earth. He can connect with the universe (and fans) with his brilliant solos, and he can sing like he’s seen the brutality of war. But his rock group also masquerades as a jam band. Just get them live—it might be a three-hour show of transcendent bliss.

