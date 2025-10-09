Alabama Honored With Prestigious Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award

Dating back to the late 1960s, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen watched as their band Alabama struck a chord with country music fans. Formed in Fort Payne, Alabama, the band found the perfect blend between folk, bluegrass, and Southern rock. The outcome – songs like “Mountain Music” and “Song of the South” became pillars in the band’s legacy. Now, nearly six decades later, the band received the prestigious Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Over the years, country music recognized the lasting legacy of Alabama as the group received entry into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2019. They also landed in the Country Music Hall of Fame back in 2005. And when attending the Nashville Songwriter Awards, Gentry watched once again as the genre celebrated the massive success of the band.

Receiving the award, Gentry took a moment to embrace the newest milestone from a band he helped create. Having no idea how successful the band would become, he admitted that it was always a “wish” of his to win the Kris Kristofferson award. “This award was a lifetime wish for me. As a songwriter, musician and singer, being honored for our contributions as songwriters is the most welcome accomplishment in my world. The Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award from NSAI means more to me than I can put into words.”

The One Hit Alabama Song Not Written By The Group

Looking at the numbers, songs like “Dixieland Delight”, “I’m in a Hurry”, and “Song of the South” brought in millions of streams. Their highest came from “Song of the South” with 249 million. When first released by Alabama, the song became an instant hit, reaching No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

While just another classic hit from Alabama, “Song of the South” was originally written by Bob McDill and recorded by Bobby Bare for his album Drunk & Crazy. It wasn’t until years later that Alabama decided to cover the song for the Southern Star album. And with it reaching No. 1 in the U.S. and Canada, it became part of the group’s legacy.

As Alabama celebrates this well-deserved honor, the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award serves as more than just recognition – it’s a reminder of a band whose songs became the heartbeat of country music.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)