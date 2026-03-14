3 Legendary Choruses in Classic Rock Sure To Blow Your Hair Back

Classic rock songs that end up being commercially successful usually boast a particular mix of good songwriting, killer vocals, excellent instrumentation, and an overall vibe that makes them stand out from the rest. Naturally, a very catchy hook is also really important, and hooks are often found in classic rock songs’ choruses. Let’s look at just a few particularly incredible classic rock choruses that will blow your hair back!

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“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones (1965)

Is there a more memorable classic rock chorus from the 1960s? I’m sure fans of different bands could argue that there are more famous hooks than the one found in The Rolling Stones’ legendary 1965 song “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”, but still. You just can’t beat this explosive chorus, complete with the perfect balance between Keith Richards’ guitar and Mick Jagger’s soaring vocals. It’s an anthem for the ages, I’d say.

“Don’t Look Back In Anger” by Oasis (1995)

Noel Gallagher’s vocals on this legendary Britpop anthem from 1995 just can’t be beat. And “Don’t Look Back In Anger” features one of the most hard-driving, powerful choruses in classic rock history, at least compared to other rock songs hitting the airwaves in the 90s. While this chorus might not be quite as memorable as the one found in “Wonderwall”, the chorus found in “Don’t Look Back In Anger” has more or less escaped memification and being the butt of a joke. Personally, I think “Wonderwall” deserved better from the masses in that respect.

“Let It Be” by The Beatles (1970)

This track from the Fab Four’s final album might not have the shredding, visceral quality to its chorus that the former two songs boast. But “Let It Be” does deserve a spot on our list of classic rock songs with choruses that will blow your hair back. I can only imagine what it was like to hear this anthemic, heavenly song for the first time back in 1970, knowing that it would be a bookend in The Beatles’ career. The way Paul McCartney belts out the chorus is amazing, and I think this song is one of his finest vocal performances.

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