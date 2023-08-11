5 Memorable Jay-Z Moments in Music

August 11, 2023, is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. And, as one of the brightest shining stars from the genre’s birthplace (New York), evident in the exhibit erected for him at the Brooklyn Public Library, Jay-Z is worth celebrating today.

Throughout his illustrious career, Jay, known also as Hov, has made some of the biggest headlines in the history of rap, thanks to not only his moves as a business mogul, but also to the star power he possesses on the mic. So, we figured now is a better time than any to revisit some of these moments and bask in all the greatness Hov has displayed during his reign.

Here are the top five most memorable Jay-Z instances.

1. Working with Linkin Park

After establishing his place as a fixture in mainstream hip-hop, Jay-Z decided to drive down a new avenue. In 2004, he connected with the blossoming rock group Linkin Park for a 6-song project aptly titled Collision Course. On here, Hov and the band re-envisioned a handful of their most beloved hits. Whether it was “Numb / Encore,” or “Dirt off Your Shoulder / Lying from You,” Collision Course accomplished everything it set out to.

2. Empire State of Mind

A promotional single for Jay-Z’s 2009 album, The Blueprint 3, “Empire State of Mind” with Alicia Keys not only made for a perfect anthem for Hov’s hometown but also gave him his first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, several years into his career. It now sits at 9x certified platinum by RIAA.

3. Uniting with Kanye West for ‘Watch the Throne’

After Kanye West carved out a legendary career from being a producer for Jay-Z, the two Roc Nation dynamos collided in 2011 for Watch the Throne, a collaborative album that yielded everything it needed to. With hits like “N****s in Paris,” “No Church in the Wild,” and “Otis,” the LP sold 436,000 copies in its first week and now sits at 5x platinum.

4. Collaborative Album with Beyoncé

Either dating or being married for a majority of their careers, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s work together really only manifested into hits like “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” (2002), “Crazy in Love” (2003), “Drunk in Love” (2013), and “Part II (On the Run)” (2013). But in 2018, the money-making duo finally decided to put an entire album together, releasing Everything Is Love that summer.

With successful cuts like “Apeshit,” “713,” and “Black Effect,” the album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and is now certified gold by RIAA.

5. Tying the Record for Most Grammys by a Rapper

In the summer of 2021, years after any prior semblance of a friendship or collaboration, Kanye West welcomed Jay-Z onto “Jail,” the second song on the track list for West’s newest studio album, Donda.

Rapping this might be the return of the Throne, Hov’s presence on the track gushed with an immaculate aura, earning a Grammy award the following year for Best Rap Song, coincidentally helping Hov tie West for most Grammys by any rapper at 24.

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame