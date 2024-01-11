3 Movies Ever Jack White Fan Should Watch

Rocker Jack White is a dynamo. Onstage, he’s ripping solos on his Res-O-Glas electric guitar that looks like a puzzle piece. White, who rose to fame with his Detroit-born band, the White Stripes, is perhaps the iconic musician of the 21st century.

But where can fans get more of White outside of his band and solo albums? Where else does White show off his skills outside of songs like “Seven Nation Army” and “My Doorbell”? Well, dear reader, those are excellent questions!

Here below, we will dive into three movies that are perfect for any fan of the artist to sit down and watch. Indeed, these are three movies every Jack White fan should see.

1. Under Blackpool Lights (2004)

Truly, one of the greatest concert films ever. For those who don’t know the supreme power of the White Stripes or for those who don’t believe a two-piece band can resemble the heavens breaking open, then this movie is for you. White is on fire and drummer Meg White is on another level. And seeing the performance live and in person, so to speak, you can see their blistering chemistry. The best part about this show, too, is that the White Stripes cover Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” like none other before or since. Fans can even check out the entire film here below thanks to the magic of YouTube.

2. It Might Get Loud (2008)

For those who like electric guitars, this is your movie. Starring the trio of Jack White, U2’s The Edge and Jimmy Page, this film goes into the histories and playing styles of each of the three legendary rock artists. It also opens with White building a guitar from scratch out of a block of wood and a nail. Impressive stuff. And as the film’s title suggests—yes, it might get a little loud watching the movie. So be prepared for volume, music and a glimpse into The Edge’s giant electronic contraptions.

3. Coffee and Cigarettes (2003)

This 2003 film, directed by Jim Jarmusch is a series of conversations between two or three people, all over, as the title suggests, coffee and cigarettes. The vignettes include people like Tom Waits, members of Wu-Tang and others, and it also includes Jack and Meg White (as you can see from the preview here below). It’s a lovely, thoughtful movie that features some of pop culture’s best. So come for Meg and Jack and stay for the whole cast and crew.

