Oliver Anthony Shares Emotional New Details on Debut Album, Prays His Songs “Help People Get Through the Hard Days to Come”

Oliver Anthony rose to prominence last year when his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” struck a chord with countless listeners. Since then, he has played venues across the country. Later this month, he’ll play a two-night stand at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Then, he’ll embark on a European tour in February. For now, though, he is focusing on recording his debut album.

Anthony took to social media earlier this week to announce that he had started work on his debut full-length. “Today, I started recording my first album in an old church in Georgia,” he began. “I don’t cry very often but have this week. This is such an incredible opportunity. I have been so blessed to be given the chance to share my music with the world,” he wrote.

Then, he shared what he hopes fans get out of his debut album. “I pray that these songs will help people get through the hard days to come,” he stated. Then, he concluded by adding, “I love y’all. I won’t let you down.”

Yesterday (January 10), a member of Anthony’s band gave an update on the progress of the recording sessions. “Halfway done recording the new album,” Caleb Dillard wrote. He shared the good news alongside a photo of him, Anthony, and Joey Davis, another member of the band.

The Message Oliver Anthony Hopes to Spread

Anthony doesn’t just record songs because he feels like it. He wants to spread a specific message to those who are willing to listen. He spoke about his purpose with Billboard in a recent interview.

“I think if there’s a message that needs to be spread, it’s probably that we just desperately need to connect on a personal level with each other,” he said. “As a society, I think we rely too much on communicating with each other through the internet. The difference between talking in person and a text message is totally different—things get misunderstood and misrepresented.”

More than that, Anthony wants to inspire people to get back to growing their own food and raising livestock. He’d like to see people find the connection to nature that he feels we lack in the modern age. “Everything is fake and phone and plastic now. Getting away from that would really benefit, especially our youth.”

