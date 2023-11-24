3 Movies Every Justin Timberlake Fan Should See

From the moment in the late 1990s when his boy band *NSYNC hit MTV and the radio, Justin Timberlake was a star. Over the years, he has enjoyed success in the group, as a solo artist, and also, as an actor of acclaim.

Whether he’s playing a supporting role on the starring one, Timberlake showcases his charisma on screen, the same that helped him flourish on stage. It’s a career that he seems to take very seriously and it continues today, as you’ll see below.

1. The Social Network (2010)

This 2010 movie is all about the origins of social media—specifically that of Facebook. In it, we see the technology’s creator Mark Zuckerberg build the program out of his dorm room at Harvard University. Then with it, his new website takes him to far-off places, meeting important faces. Like that of Napster co-founder Sean Parker, played by a very charismatic Timberlake. Indeed, JT shines in the role, which was practically made for him in a lab. Check out the trailer below.

2. Palmer (2021)

This movie from Apple, which includes a standout theme song from Nathaniel Rateliff, is about a soldier coming home. It shows an internal, brusque Timberlake who befriends a neighbor boy with his own set of issues. The movie seems the next step in the role Timberlake played in the sweaty Southern 2006 movie, Black Snake Moan, which is also worthy of attention. Check out the trailer for Palmer below.

3. Trolls World Tour (2020)

Somehow some way, the Trolls movie franchise is one of the most successful animated films in the world today. And it would seem that Timberlake plays a major role in that. In the series, he plays Branch, a cautious but appreciated “Pop Troll” in the world of musical Troll cliques. The series also includes the newest Troll film out this year, Trolls Band Together, which also includes the reunion of Timberlake’s *NSYNC, which recorded a new song for the movie.

