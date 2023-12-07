3 Movies Every Madonna Fan Should See

Known for hit pop songs like “Vogue,” “Material Girl” and “Like A Virgin,” Madonna was the quintessential pop music star in the 1980s and 1990s. With music videos created by iconic directors like David Fincher, Madonna’s music traveled far and wide.

Videos by American Songwriter

But the blond and glamorous pop artist didn’t just let her career be defined by melodies and rhythms. She was also a bona fide movie star for many years. Below, we wanted to dive into three films that demonstrate Madonna’s chops on the big screen.

[RELATED: California Connection: 6 Eagles Songs That Capture the Essence of the Golden State]

1. Evita (1996)

Based on the life of Argentine politician, activist, actress, and philanthropist Eva Perón, Madonna was the lead of this film, which garnered a plethora of awards and nominations, including the Oscar for Best Song for the track, “You Must Love Me.” If any movie announced and solidified Madonna as a major player on the silver screen, it was this one.

2. A League of Their Own (1992)

This movie about the true life short-lived all-female baseball league includes Madonna as one of the film’s co-stars, a rough-and-tumble, smack-talking athlete. In the movie, the pop star is so charming that she jumps off the screen, playing the role of “All the Way” Mae Mordabito, a center fielder. The film also includes standout performances by Tom Hanks and Geena Davis.

3. Dick Tracy (1990)

This movie kick-started it all for Madonna, the actress. In the movie, she plays two roles, that of sultry singer Breathless Mahoney (the object of Big Boy Caprice, played by Al Pacino) and faceless killer, The Blank. For the roles, Madonna reportedly worked for scale, garnering just $35,000 for her work. It did, however, help launch her career on the big screen.

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images