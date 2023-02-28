Queen’s Brian May Hints at Possible ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Biopic Sequel

Brian May has reportedly been in talks about working on a sequel to the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

“We’ve been talking about it,” said May. “I felt proud of it, and the people who played us were just phenomenal. It’s so tempting to do the sequel. It would be worth it just to work with those boys again.”

Named after the band’s 1975 A Night at the Opera classic, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Oscar-winning film picked up four Academy Awards. Rami Malek, who portrayed the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury won Best Actor, while the film also picked up an Oscar for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.

Bohemian Rhapsody, which also starred Gwilym Lee as May, Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor and Joe Mazzello as bassist John Deacon, followed the story of Mercury’s early life through the formation and rise of Queen. The film also detailed the internal relationships within the band and culminated with Queen’s 1985 Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

For May, there is more to the band’s story after where the film left off, and on through Mercury’s death in 1991. May says he would love to bring back the original cast for a sequel.

“‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ climaxed in Live Aid, and I suppose, implicitly, Freddie starting to deal with his AIDS,” added May, “but an awful lot happened between the end of the film to the end of the glory days of Queen.”

He added that he was proud of the movie because it was the band’s way of paying tribute to Mercury.

“I loved the fact we were able to do it for Freddie,” shared May. “That really means a lot and I felt we did it in the right way, and in the right spirit. Of course, we were represented in the movie because we were a group, but it was really all about Freddie, and I think we did him good.”

