Canadian Rhapsody: Queen’s 1981 ‘Queen Rock Montreal’ Concert Film Coming to IMAX Screens in 2024

Queen fans will have the chance to enjoy a larger-than-life performance by the band this January when a digitally remastered version of the Queen Rock Montreal concert film gets a limited run in IMAX theaters around the world. The movie, which features footage of the British rock legends performing at Montreal’s Forum venue on November 24 and 25, 1981, will be screened in select cinemas in 40 countries from January 18 to January 21.

Tickets for the screenings can be purchased now at QueeninIMAX.com. The film was remastered for the first time specifically for IMAX screens and sound systems, including 12-channel surround sound audio and ultra-vivid images.

Queen Rock Montreal captures the band in well-honed form at the end of the tour supporting its chart-topping 1980 studio album The Game, and just a month after the release of its memorable collaborative single with David Bowie, “Under Pressure.” The set featured performances of “Under Pressure” and several songs from the album, including renditions of Queen’s only two No. 1 hits in the U.S.—“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Another One Bites the Dust”—as well as such earlier classics as “Somebody to Love,” “Killer Queen,” “Keep Yourself Alive,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Tie Your Mother Down,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We Are the Champions.”

One of the “Highest Peaks” of Queen

Reflecting on the movie, guitarist Brian May noted that Queen was at the top of its game at the time of the Montreal concerts, particularly late frontman Freddie Mercury.

“I don’t think we quite realized it at the time, but this film has preserved one of the highest peaks in Queen’s touring life, on stage in the old glory days,” May noted in a statement. “The director was very much focused on Freddie, and this now stands as probably the most precious intimate capture ever of Mr. Mercury at his full awesome power.”

Drummer Roger Taylor added, “Enjoy. We were young!”

You can check a trailer for the Queen Rock Montreal screenings at the band’s official YouTube channel. The clip features snippets of the band performing “Another One Bites the Dust” and “We Are the Champions.”

Meanwhile, Queen’s current incarnation, which is led by May and Taylor and features one-time American Idol finalist Adam Lambert on lead vocals, wrapped up the 2023 North American leg of it’s the Rhapsody Tour earlier this month with a November 12 show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The group will return to the road in February 2024 for a series of five shows in Japan. Visit QueenOnline.com to check out the group’s full schedule.

