3 Movies That Were Made More Memorable Because of the Soundtrack

Sometimes a film is great on its own. But then there are times when a movie is made even better because of the music in the film. These are three of the best songs from movie soundtracks in the 1980s, which made the movie even more memorable.

‘Dirty Dancing’

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In 1987, Dirty Dancing was released. A coming-of-age film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, Dirty Dancing became a massive hit at theaters, thanks in part to the soundtrack.

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The Dirty Dancing soundtrack included classic songs like “Be My Baby” by The Ronettes and “In The Still Of The Night” by The Five Satins. But it also included several new songs, such as “She’s Like The Wind”, co-written and sung by Swayze, and a chart-topping single.

In addition, the Dirty Dancing soundtrack also introduced several other new songs, such as “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, and “Hungry Eyes” by Eric Carmen.

‘Top Gun’

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There may not be a better movie soundtrack from the 1980s than Top Gun. Out in 1986, the blockbuster film became one of the biggest of the decade. Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, and Val Kilmer star in Top Gun.

The Top Gun soundtrack features some of the biggest hits out in 1986, including “Highway To The Danger Zone” and “Playing With The Boys” by Kenny Loggins, “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin, “Heaven In Your Eyes” by Loverboy, and more. In addition to new songs, the Top Gun soundtrack also has “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” by The Righteous Brothers, as well as Otis Redding’s “Sittin’ On The Dock Of The Bay”.

The record became a five-week No. 1 album in 1986.

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One of Kevin Bacon’s early films, Footloose, came out in 1984. The soundtrack to the movie, which also starred Diane Wiest and John Lithgow, stayed in the top spot on the album chart for more than two months.

Loggins sang both the title track and “I’m Free (Heaven Helps the Man)”. He also wrote both songs with Dean Pitchford. “Footloose” spent three weeks in the No. 1 spot as well.

Other notable songs on the movie soundtrack include “Almost Paradise”, sung by Mike Reno and Ann Wilson, “Holding Out For A Hero” by Bonnie Tyler, and “Let’s Hear It For The Boy” by Denise Williams.

Footloose was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

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