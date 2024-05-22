“Bring Your Kid to Work Day” looks slightly different for musicians than anyone else. We have to imagine that sharing massive stages, full of thousands of screaming fans with your kids is an experience like no other. The three musicians below would likely agree. Check out three of the best times musicians have collaborated with their kids.

3 Musicians That Have Collaborated With Their Kids

1. Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus have collaborated in many different ways, from Hannah Montana to more recent on-stage duets. There’s the tender duet of “Butterfly Fly Away” and their rock-tinged Glastonbury performance. There’s the rendition of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” on The Tonight Show. There are no shortage of memorable moments between this father and daughter.

Our favorite collaboration though is their cover of “Wildflowers.” Miley’s voice was as stunning as it has ever been in this tribute performance for a rock great. Billy Ray’s guitar accompaniment and harmonies made this performance richer. Check it out, below.

2. Dave and Violet Grohl

Violet Grohl is following in her father’s footsteps, having joined the Foo Fighters on stage numerous times. She shares Dave Grohl’s love of music and his penchant for performing in front of crowds. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the drummer/frontman has fostered her development as a singer.

She flexed her vocal prowess in a performance of “My Hero,” below. The Foo Fighters staple is not an easy song to sing, but Violet pulls it off tenfold. Check out the moment, below.

3. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Anyone lucky enough to get tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour got to see the singer share the stage with her daughter, Blue Ivy. Fans got to witness Blue Ivy grow into a performer each night she joined her mother. By the end of the tour, she was hitting the choreography with a confidence befitting her parents’ stage presence.

“Blue is fearless,” Beyoncé said of her daughter. “What I love the most is she becomes fearless, and I can see the growth and the confidence and her trusting herself more and more.”

