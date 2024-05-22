Katy Perry’s Cryptic Social Media Update Spells End to Her ‘American Idol’ Days, Fuels New Era Speculations

Is Katy Perry already focused on her KP6 era? The singer has seemingly moved on from American Idol just a few days after the Grand Finale, as she has since changed her social media photo to a sleek silver logo. Fans are wondering if this is the beginning of her next era.

The logo features her initials, KP, stylized in a futuristic silver font on a red background. She changed the logo on both Twitter/X and Instagram. Perry hasn’t commented on the change in the time since the American Idol finale, but with her duties on the show complete for the time being, she now has the time to dedicate to new music.

In April, she told Billboard that she was preparing to release a new single, describing it as “one of my biggest songs that has yet to come out.” According to Perry, it was co-written by Lu Kala, who was featured on Latto’s song “Lottery.”

KP6 is the follow-up to her 2020 album Smile, and described the forthcoming album as her happiest yet. “I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love,” she told Access Hollywood, per a report from Billboard. “Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party.”

Katy Perry Leaves American Idol, Lionel Richie Gives Advice to Her Replacement

On the Grand Finale of American Idol, the crowd and contestants gathered to celebrate Katy Perry’s time on the show and to bid her farewell. The show paid tribute to her tenure, which marked the impact that she’s had on the show and past contestants over the seasons. Lionel Richie also had some words, but not for Perry—for her replacement, whoever that may be.

“You’ve got to bring your character,” Richie said, addressing the future judge. “Be who you are. Katy’s Katy. It’s like singing a Whitney Houston song. Don’t try to sing it like Whitney; interpret it.” He also warned the replacement that they will have to “tolerate two crazy brothers like me and Luke.”

According to Richie, “you’ve gotta be confident of your space. You know who you are and you’ll last forever here. … It’s got to be somebody that identifies with the young culture.”

Featured Image by Disney/Art Streiber