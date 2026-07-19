3 Must-Hear Charlie Daniels Songs That Aren’t “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”

Think of Charlie Daniels songs, and it’s almost certain that “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” is at the top of the list. But that isn’t his only well-written song. These are three other songs by Daniels that still sound as good today as when they were first released.

“Long Haired Country Boy”

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“Long Haired Country Boy” remains one of Daniels’ signature songs. Out in 1975 on his iconic Fire On The Mountain album, Daniels is the sole writer of “Long Haired Country Boy”.

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The song says, “Preacher man talking on TV, putting down the rock and roll / Wants me to send a donation, ’cause he’s worried about my soul / He said, ‘Jesus walked on the water’ / and I know that it’s true / But sometimes I think that preacher man, would like to do a little walking too / But I ain’t asking nobody for nothing / If I can’t get it on my own / If you don’t like the way I’m living / You just leave this long haired country boy alone.”

After the success of “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”, Daniels released “Long Haired Country Boy” again in 1980. That time, the song became a Top 30 hit. In 2019, Cody Johnson covered this song for Ain’t Nothin’ To It, his first record on a major label.

“Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye”

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Out in 1986, “Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye” is from Me And The Boys. Written by Daniels, “Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye” became a Top 10 hit for the singer.

The song is about using alcohol to numb the pain of lost love. “Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye” says, “Sitting on a bar stool actin’ like a durn fool / That’s what I’m a-doin’ today / Sitting her drinkin’ tryin’ to keep from thinkin’ / I’m a boozin’ my troubles away / Well now I couldn’t make her stay, well doggone her anyway / She can’t say that I didn’t try / Pour me another one, I’m finished with the other one / I’m drinkin’ my baby goodbye.“

“Simple Man”

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In 1989, Daniels released “Simple Man”. Daniels is one of the writers of the song, along with band members Taz DiGregorio, Jack Gavin, and Charles Hayward. “Simple Man” is the title track of a record that also came out in 1989.

“Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye” says, “Well, you know what’s wrong with the world today / People done gone and put their Bibles away / They’re living by the law of the jungle not the law of the land / The good book says it so I know it’s the truth / An eye for and eye and a tooth for a tooth / You better watch where you go and remember where you been / That’s the way I see it, I’m a simple man.”

“Simple Man” is Daniels’ final Top 15 single of his career.

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