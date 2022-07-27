3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Jack White, Molly Tuttle, and The Linda Lindas

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “A Madman From Manhattan” by Jack White

The famed rocker released his latest LP earlier this month, Entering Heaven Alive. With it came a slew of new songs on the heels of White’s prior most recent LP release, Fear Of The Dawn. One of those new tracks is “A Madman From Manhattan,” and White just shared a new blue-hued performance video for that one, which you can check out below.

2. “San Francisco Blues” by Molly Tuttle

Tuttle is a wizard on the guitar. And her songwriting is equally magical. Here, the standout shares a new performance video for her song, “San Francisco Blues,” which you can check out below. The track comes from Tuttle’s acclaimed new album, Crooked Tree. It’s bluegrass at its best.

3. “Tonite” by The Linda Lindas

Everyone’s favorite youngster band, The Linda Lindas, released a cover of the Go-Go’s hit song, “Tonite.” The driving, propellant punk song revs and rollicks. It’s one more example in the oeuvre from the group which has a limitless future. Check out the new rendition of the song below.

Photo by Paige Sara