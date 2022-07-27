After Postponement, Shawn Mendes Has Canceled Tour for Mental Health

Earlier this month, pop star Shawn Mendes announced that he was postponing three weeks of his Wonder: The World Tour.

Mendes made that announcement via a social media post where he explained that he needs “to take some time to heal.” He went on to specifically cite needing to focus on his mental health as the reason for the postponement.

Now, Mendes has taken that a step further and has announced today (July 27) that he’s canceling all the remaining tour dates.

Wrote Mendes on Twitter, “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I, unfortunately, have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.

“I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”

Prior to when Mendes announced the postponement, he wrote on Instagram, “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately, I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” Mendes wrote. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.

“After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know. Love you guys.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Mendes)