Jack White’s Daughter Scarlett Joins Him Onstage for White Stripes Song Performance

Jack White’s 16-year-old daughter Scarlett joined her father onstage to perform The White Stripes song “The Hardest Button to Button.”

Scarlett performed the song, featured on Elephant, playing bass. The evening took place at The Blue Room at Third Man Records on Monday (January 16).

Jack and his ex-wife, Karen Elson, shared photos and a video clip of Scarlett on Instagram performing the song. “Miss Scarlett Teresa White,” wrote Elson. “My beautiful, kind, never wants to be the center of attention with a heart of solid gold daughter. What a sweet moment with her papa bear @officialjackwhite.”

This wasn’t the first time Scarlett performed with Jack. She is credited on his 2022 album, Fear of the Dawn. He also released the album Entering Heaven Alive in 2022. White is slated to act in Martin Scorsese’s new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Check out photos and a video of the performance below.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio