Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (November 24, 2025)?

Living up to its name, the Knockouts ended the dreams of several aspiring artists on The Voice. Although coached by Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé, the pressure continued to mount for those still left in the competition. And with only four singers left on each team, The Voice hoped to keep the Knockouts going. As the week kicks off, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, if it is new, and where to watch.

While Sunday belongs to the NFL, Monday is all for The Voice. Ready to make it through the Knockouts and head into the Playoffs, fans can rest easy knowing there is a new episode of The Voice airing tonight. Although the show went through a few schedule changes over the last few weeks, The Voice continues to entertain fans at home.

As usual, fans can watch The Voice on NBC. But unlike previous weeks, The Voice will air at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. With the competition having to shift its schedule for the NBA season, it also shared time with shows like St. Denis Medical, The Paper, and Brilliant Minds. But even with The Voice only having 60 minutes, the producers made sure not to waste a single second.

Snoop Dogg Touched By Contestant’s Performance On ‘The Voice’

For those who might not have cable, there are a few ways to watch The Voice. Streaming platforms that offer users live TV options will have access to new shows. But those with a basic package will have to wait until the next day for new episodes to become available on Peacock.

Just last week, Snoop Dogg watched as Carolina Rodriguez competed against Mindy Miller. For Rodriguez, she performed “Lovesong” by The Cure as Miller covered “In Color” by Jamey Johnson. Looking at the feedback, Snoop Dogg, praised both singer. “Carolina, you’re so young. For you to be on this big stage and to be performing like you’re performing, you are amazing. Mindy, touched my heart tonight and that’s what music is supposed to do.”

Although wishing he could put push both singers through – it’s The Voice. And needing to pick one, Miller continued forward in the competition.

Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream on Peacock the following day.

