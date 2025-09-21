3 Nostalgic 1970s Songs That Will Wake You up on Monday Morning

Well… It’s Sunday. The last day of the weekend. And while most try to enjoy the final day of the weekend to the best of their ability, Monday looms ever closer, putting a damper on any relaxation that could happen the day prior. Personally, I think the following nostalgic songs from the 1970s are perfect for transitioning into the Monday workday. Pop these tunes on before you head to work, and you’ll be right as rain and ready for anything.

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

This one’s a bit on the nose, but it’s a good song, darn it! It’s going on the list! “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor was released in 1978 and is one of the most delightful disco tunes of its time. And, of course, audiences that year were absolutely feral over it. “I Will Survive” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and scored a Grammy Award. It’s an uplifting, encouraging tune about surviving whatever life throws at you, and that might just be beneficial if you work a job you hate.

“Dancing In The Moonlight” by King Harvest

Now this is one of the most nostalgic songs of the 1970s. This groovy R&B pop hit from King Harvest was released in 1972, and it’s technically a cover song. The OG version of “Dancing In The Moonlight” was released by Boffalongo in 1970, but King Harvest’s version became a massive hit just a couple of years later. And while the vibe of the song is playful, the story behind it is equal parts heartbreaking and inspiring. According to Sherman Kelly, the songwriter behind “Dancing In The Moonlight”, it was written during a period of duress after being assaulted by a gang in St. Broix in 1969. He wrote the tune while trying to envision a dream world full of peace.

“Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra

When I was a child, I thought “Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra was a Beatles song. Don’t judge me, my frontal lobe wasn’t developed yet. In reality, this tune is one of ELO’s most memorable signature songs and one of the most nostalgic tunes of the 1970s. And it took Jeff Lynne locking himself in a Swiss chalet for two weeks to come up with it. Fortunately, that creative process paid off. This song will absolutely wake you up on Monday morning.

Photo by Eric BOUVET/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images