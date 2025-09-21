Phish Concert Turns Tragic: 1 Killed, 2 Injured

One person is dead and two others are injured following a stabbing outside of Phish’s Virginia concert.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to a press release by The Hampton Police Division, the incident took place just after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 outside of The Hampton Coliseum. The situation unfolded amid the Phish concert at the venue, which began at 7:30 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that an argument had taken place among several individuals, which escalated into a physical altercation,” the release read.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and officers located a person they believe to be the suspect shortly thereafter.

One male died at the hospital as a result of his injuries. The second victim is currently receiving medical treatment. The third victim, who arrived at the hospital as a walk-in, had non-life-threatening injuries.

In a Sept. 20 update, the Hampton Police Division announced that “detectives have identified all parties involved” and determined that the situation “appears to be an isolated incident.”

The case remains active.

Phish Speaks Out After Fatal Stabbing

Phish responded to the incident in a Facebook post.

“During last night’s show, a tragic incident took place in the parking lot outside Hampton Coliseum,” the band wrote. “There was an altercation behind one of the tents in the unofficial vending area in which someone lost their life and two other people were injured.”

“We don’t have more information than what has been reported by the police, who called it an isolated incident, but what we do know is upsetting enough,” they added. “We are deeply saddened by this and our hearts go out to all of those affected.”

The Sept. 19 show was the first of three Phish was scheduled to perform at Hampton Coliseum. The Sept. 20 show went on as planned. The same is expected for the Sept. 21 concert, which will conclude Phish’s summer tour.

The local CBS affiliate reported that Phish fans and vendors outside the venue aren’t being deterred by the incident. One local told the outlet that the stabbing “is definitely not indicative of the Phish crowd.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM