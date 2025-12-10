Gene Simmons Criticizes Music Industry for Treating Artists “Worse Than Slaves”

Although music is often considered a platform for artists to express their thoughts and feelings, over the years, it has evolved into a business. With money to be made, corporations quickly swooped in, turning the creative outlet into a global industry, making tens of billions in revenue each year. While there is no shortage of profits, Gene Simmons recently criticized the industry for not fairly compensating artists. And when wanting to offer a comparison, the singer suggested artists were treated like “slaves.”

Videos by American Songwriter

For any person who has researched the history of America, they know about the atrocities African Americans endured throughout slavery. Those wounds continue to heal today. But when the KISS frontman spoke with the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s Intellectual Property Subcommittee on Tuesday, he pushed members to support the American Music Fairness Act.

During his statement, Simmons recalled how Bing Crosby recorded one of the most recognized Christmas songs in the world. “Every Christmas we, and around the world, are listening to ‘I’m dreaming of a white Christmas’. That’s America’s song. Everyone received money – the radio station sold advertising, the plumber who fixed the plumbing got paid, the disc jockey got paid. The only person that was never paid for the airplay was Bing Crosby, which is astonishing … “

[RELATED: A New Generation of KISS: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley’s Sons Teaming up for New Music]

Gene Simmons Considered Music Injustice On Par With Slavery

It wasn’t just Crobsy as Simmons added, “It’s America’s music that rules this planet. Elvis [Presley], baby, the king. Elvis, who sang hundreds and hundreds of songs … Sadly Elvis never got a penny for all the times, all the millions of times that his music was played around the world …”

While using names like Crosby and Elvis, Simmons seemed to drive his point home. But near the end, he took it a step further, insisting, “And then when they find out we’re not treating our stars right, in other words, worse than slaves … Slaves get food and water.”

Although the statement is sure to become a topic of debate, Simmons hoped to gain support for the American Music Fairness Act. If the act passes, it would force radio stations to pay artists for playing their songs over the airwaves.

Among those who support the American Music Fairness Act are Aerosmith, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Stevie Nicks, and several others.

(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)