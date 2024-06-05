3 of the Best Pop One-Hit Wonders From the 2010s

What a time for pop music! The 2010s delivered some seriously addicting hits throughout the years. A lot of the biggest songs from this era are still very popular today. That being said, many artists peaked in the 2010s and never quite topped the charts in the years since. Let’s take a gander at a few of the best pop one-hit wonders from the 2010s!

1. “I Love It” by Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX

This hit 2013 song peaked at no. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and stayed on the charts for about 29 weeks. It was super catchy and a defining song of the decade. Charli XCX went on to have her own slew of hits afterward, but Icona Pop never charted again.

2. “Gangnam Style” by Psy

Well, this was inevitable. “Gangnam Style” is probably the pinnacle pop one-hit wonder of the 2010s.

Psy was already quite popular in South Korea before he debuted “Gangnam Style”. However, that was the song that put him on the international map. The track peaked at no. 2 on the Hot 100 in 2012. It charted for a solid 31 weeks.

However, by 2013, Psy’s appeal to American audiences had already begun to wane. “Gentlemen” peaked at no. 5 and charted for only 15 weeks. For a few years after, he charted lower and lower on the Hot 100, never reaching the Top 5 again.

3. “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten

This 2015 banger was super popular for a while, and Hillary Clinton even used it for her 2016 campaign. It peaked at no. 6 on the Hot 100 and charted for 31 weeks. Platen’s next single was “Stand By You”, which came out just a few months later. It only peaked at no. 37 on the Hot 100 and stayed for about 20 weeks on the chart before falling off completely. Platten hasn’t released an album since 2017.

Still, “Fight Song” remains a monumental track from the 2010s, and one that still remains in rotation for many—evident by its wildly successful streaming numbers (895,894,929 via Spotify).

