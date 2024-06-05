American Songwriter Joins CMA Fest for Second Year of Artist Signings, Meet & Greets, and More

CMA Fest starts on Thursday, June 6, and American Songwriter is joining the music festival for four days of excitement and country music. This is the second year that American Songwriter has joined CMA Fest, hosting a booth where attendees can meet artists, get things signed, purchase American Songwriter merch, and much more.

Videos by American Songwriter

Starting on June 6, the American Songwriter booth—which is also in partnership with Fan Fair X located in Music City Center on level three, booth 125—will host meet and greets with a number of artists. The schedule is included below.

[RELATED: Check Out the CMA Fest Full Lineup, Stages, and Events Coming to Downtown Nashville June 6 to 9]

CMA Fest Fan Fair X Schedule in Partnership with American Songwriter

Thursday, June 6

Stephanie Quayle—12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Charles Esten—2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tigirlily Gold—3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, June 7

Leah Turner—11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

David Nail—12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Darryl Worley—1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Billy Dean—2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ty Herndon—3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Julia Cole—12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Morgan Myles—1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Kristian Bush—2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Brian Kelley—3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Matt Kozoil—11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Restless Road—12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Austin Williams—1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

American Songwriter to Host Booth at CMA Fest

In addition to meet and greets with country artists, there will be opportunities to play games and win tickets, issues of American Songwriter Magazine, and merch. There will also be opportunities to purchase fun American Songwriter merch and magazine issues at discounted prices.

Last year, the American Songwriter booth at CMA Fest hosted Randy Travis and Tanya Tucker, giving fans a unique experience to meet their favorite artists. This year’s big star is Brian Kelley, a former member of Florida Georgia Line, who has now broken out on his own. He’s pursuing a refreshing solo career and recently spoke with American Songwriter about his current plans and goals.

American Songwriter will be available at booth 125 at Fan Fair X. The booths are located inside Music City Center (201 Rep. John Lewis Way S) on the third level.

Featured Image via CMA Fest 2024 / American Songwriter