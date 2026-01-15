3 of the Greatest Live Albums of the 1970s

Back in the 1970s, the live recordings of certain bands were preferred over the studio versions. This is especially true for groups such as The Grateful Dead, The Who, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, and Thin Lizzy. Thanks to the demand for live recordings, releasing live albums was not uncommon. As a matter of fact, there are quite a few of them. That being said, here are three of the greatest, if not the best, live albums of the 1970s.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘At Filmore East’ by The Allman Brothers Band

We’ve talked about this album quite a bit on this site, but guess what, it can always be talked about a bit more. One could make the argument that The Allman Brothers Band was the finest group of musicians in the 1970s. Now, you might be one of those people who would argue with that until you’re blue in the face, but what you can’t argue against is the quality of their 1971 live album, At Filmore East.

Recorded at the iconic Fillmore East in New York City, the live album only features six songs. Of those six songs, only one is on the more popular side of The Allman Brothers Band’s catalog. So, yes, no “Midnight Rider”, “Melissa”, or “Ramblin Man”. Despite the absence of these classics, this album still rips.

‘Europe ’72’ by The Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead are kind of like black licorice: they are an acquired taste. Regardless, when it comes to live albums, these guys are the unofficial kings, as they have released over 230 live albums; a world record. Of those 230, the one that is often praised by Dead Heads and average fans alike is Europe ’72.

This live triple album dropped in 1972 and is their eighth album overall. Featuring 17 tracks, the album hosts some Dead staples, as well as some more obscure tracks. Additionally, it has a whopping runtime of just under two hours.

‘The Last Waltz’ by The Band

The greatest concert film of all time is without a doubt Martin Scorsese’s The Last Waltz. We say that because of a plethora of reasons, and, of course, the music featured in the film is one of them. Well, and unsurprisingly, the music is what also makes the live album of the same name one of the greatest not just of the 1970s, but also of all time.

When it comes to listening to and fully digesting this album, it is hard to know where to start. Featuring a lengthy tracklist and a vast amount of guest appearances, this album is more like a time capsule of the 1970s than a standalone live album belonging to one band, The Band.

Credit: © Bob Minkin Photography