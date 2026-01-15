Freddie Mercury’s “Secret Daughter” Reportedly Dead at 48

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the UK Music Hall of Fame, Freddie Mercury was the leading voice behind hits like “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Formed by Mercury, Brian May, and Roger Taylor, Queen sold over 300 million albums and solidified themselves as one of the top bands in the world. While their lives played out in headlines, a woman once claimed that she was the secret daughter of Mercury. Although the claims have been criticized over the years, the individual recently passed away at 48.

In May, a new biography called Love, Freddie, made some bold claims when it came to Mercury’s personal life. While known for enjoying the company of men, some suggested that the singer was bisexual. With the debate continuing, the biography presented fans with a woman using the name “B.”

According to B, she was conceived when Mercury had an affair with the wife of a close friend in 1976. Not giving away too many details about the secret relationship, the author, Lesley-Ann Jones, completely believed the B’s story. “No one could have faked all this. Why would she have worked with me for three and a half years, never demanding anything?”

B’s Husband Knows She Is With Freddie Mercury

Like most, Jones questioned B the first time they met. But as the years went by, she declared, “I am absolutely sure she is not a fantasist.”

Sharing the news of her passing, B’s husband, Thomas, explained how she battled a rare form of spinal cancer called chordoma. Leaving behind two young sons, Thomas found peace knowing she was “with her beloved and loving father.”

Jones also shared a statement, reading, “I am devastated by the loss of this woman who became my close friend, who had come to me with a selfless aim: to brush aside all those who have had free rein with Freddie’s story for 32 years, to challenge their lies and their rewriting of his life, and to deliver the truth.”

While the truth may never surface, B recalled how Mercury remained in contact with her until he passed in 1991. Taking the time to visit B, the singer supposedly gave her volumes of personal notes and letters.

Whether her claims are ultimately accepted or remain disputed, B’s death brings renewed attention to one of the most mysterious chapters of Mercury’s life.

