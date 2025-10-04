3 of the Most Dramatic On-Stage Band Breakups of All Time

We all know about the dramatic, sad, and underwhelming band breakups that have happened in the history of pop and rock. Oasis broke up after a physical altercation. The Beatles broke up somewhat quietly and then sued each other to bits. But what about the really intense breakups that occurred on-stage, in front of everyone and their mother? Let’s take a look at a few particularly intense on-stage band breakups that happened in the 20th century, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

Eagles

This has to be one of the most dramatic on-stage band breakups in classic rock history. The story goes that after touring to promote The Long Run, most of The Eagles’ members were totally sick of each other. That animosity came to a head during a benefit gig, during which Don Felder made a rude comment about a senator who had gotten involved with the performance. Glenn Frey thought the slight was incredibly rude, and his rage started to simmer.

Eagles got through the set, but throughout the performance, fans could hear the two bandmates slinging insults at each other, going as far as to threaten each other with violence. Felder smashed his guitar, left the venue, and left Frey to communicate with the rest of the band that they were effectively done.

Wham!

George Michael and Andrew Ridgely famously broke up the pop group Wham! live on stage. According to lore, Ridgeley wasn’t really putting much work into the group anymore, and it was time for both artists to focus on their solo careers. And despite being dramatic in terms of spectacle (there were thousands in attendance at the sold-out finale), the breakup itself wasn’t even negative. If anything, it was strangely amicable.

During their last show at Wembley Arena in 1986, Wham! said goodbye with a proper send-off. And if you look at footage of them backstage, they just seem like buds ready to move on from their younger days into new horizons. How sweet. Compared to Eagles, at least.

Soundgarden

Sometimes, one really bad gig can be the last straw for even the best rock bands. For Soundgarden, that last gig took place in Hawaii in 1997. And the band members likely knew the end was coming, anyway, considering Chris Cornell was leaning toward his already-established solo career.

In what culminated in one of the most dramatic on-stage band breakups ever, that infamous performance involved equipment issues and problems with Ben Shepherd’s bass, which culminated in the bassist throwing the guitar in a rage and storming off the stage. Cornell had to finish the set by himself with a stripped-down acoustic performance. Soundgarden announced their breakup just a few weeks later, and Cornell continued on with a successful solo career. Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron would later note that Soundgarden had been “eaten up by the business.”

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images