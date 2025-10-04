On This Day in 2022, Country Music Mourned the Loss of a Coal Miner’s Daughter With an Academy Award-Winning Life Story

On October 4, 2022, the country music world lost one of its most talented and brave voices. The incomparable Loretta Lynn passed away on this day in 2022 at the age of 90 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Loretta Lynn lived a long and adventurous life, and she broke the glass ceiling in more ways than one throughout her career as a country singer/songwriter. Lynn was the first woman to be named the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year. She dished out a whopping 17 chart-topping country songs during her career, and she earned three Grammy Awards as well. And she left behind an enormous discography of excellent work, spanning 60 albums.

The Legacy of Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn was born on April 14, 1932, in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. She was born to a coal miner, which is referenced in her long-enduring 1970 country hit, “Coal Miner’s Daughter”. In fact, that song was such a hit that it inspired a film of the same name in 1980. That film, starring Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones, went on to score seven whole Academy Award nominations. Spacek took home the win for Best Actress.

Before she was inspiring movies, Lynn started her music career in the 1960s, singing in clubs and later in her band The Trailblazers. She soon launched her solo career and debuted her very first record, Loretta Lynn Sings, in 1963.

Loretta Lynn’s breakthrough would come in 1967. Her single “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” was released and hit No. 1 on the country charts. It was the song that kickstarted her career, and many other No. 1 hits followed. “Fist City” from 1968, “Woman Of The World (Leave My World Alone)” from 1969, “Coal Miner’s Daughter” from 1970, and “One’s On The Way” from 1971 are just a few of her biggest songs. Lynn’s tenure as a musician lasted well into the 2000s, too.

Lynn was often a controversial figure as well. She bravely wrote and recorded the song “The Pill” in 1975, an ode to birth control that encouraged women to take control of their own bodies. It was banned from many conservative radio stations at the time, but it was all worth it to Lynn. She would later recall that a doctor told her that “The Pill” brought awareness of birth control to women in rural American areas in ways that medical pamphlets of the time failed to do.

Loretta Lynn left behind a large musical family full of talent that will surely continue in her musical footsteps. She was a legend!

Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images