3 of the Most Overrated 1990s Songs (And 3 Songs by Those Artists That Should Have Been Hits Instead)

Every decade has its share of overrated hit singles, and the 1990s are no exception. There are a number of hits from the 90s by certain artists that are fine, but in this writer’s humble opinion, just not worth the astounding recognition they’ve received. Indeed, we’d argue that recognition should belong to some of their other songs.

Here are three of the most overrated 1990s hit songs (and three songs by those artists that should have been hits instead).

“Heartbreaker” & “Underneath the Stars” by Mariah Carey

First things first, Mariah Carey is a generational singer with a God-given vocal talent. However, her No. 1 hit, “Heartbreaker”, is not the best example of that talent. Instead, Mariah Carey should have scored a No. 1 hit with her single “Underneath the Stars”.

Released four years prior in 1995, Mariah Carey’s “Underneath the Stars” is a soulful R&B vocal masterpiece. However, it seems the record label didn’t think so, because this was only released as a promotional single. So, it never graced the Billboard Hot 100. But it certainly had the legs to climb to the very top of the chart.

“Soul To Squeeze” & “The Righteous & The Wicked” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Before you put us on blast, we by no means believe that “Soul To Squeeze” is a bad song. We just think it is a bit overplayed. Regardless, people loved and still love this single, as it was a Top 10 hit for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Originally recorded for their album, Blood Sugar Sex Magik, this song didn’t make the cut. Following the album’s release, the Peppers released “Soul To Squeeze” as a single in 93.

We’d argue that a single that should have replaced the somewhat overrated “Soul To Squeeze” as a hit is the 1990s song “The Righteous & The Wicked” from Blood Sugar Sex Magik. Of course, it would appear that the majority of people didn’t see it that way at the time.

“Achy Breaky Heart” & “I’m So Miserable” by Billy Ray Cyrus

Bet you didn’t see this one coming, did you? People are often so quick to kick Billy Ray Cyrus‘ music to the curb, thanks to his No. 1 hit song “Achy Breaky Heart”. While we don’t disagree with the cringy nature of his hit, we can say that Cyrus has some pretty great songs in his catalog. That includes his 1992 song, “I’m So Miserable”.

Released on the same album as “Achy Breaky Heart”, if “I’m So Miserable” had replaced the No. 1 hit, Cyrus’ career might have panned out a bit differently. As we know, that is not the case. Still, it should have been, as “I’m So Miserable” is a pretty great country-blues number.

