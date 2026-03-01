The Fundamental Message That Songwriter Jimmy Webb Thought Was Lost in Glen Campbell’s “Galveston”

Glen Campbell found tremendous crossover success in his 1969 hit, “Galveston”, which topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at an impressive No. 4 on the Hot 100. But had he leaned into the original intentions of songwriter Jimmy Webb, that might have impacted the single’s success significantly. After all, Campbell was of the clean-cut, law-loving country music class (an outward appearance contradicted, at the very least, by his turbulent, addiction-filled personal life).

Although Campbell is the artist we most closely associate with “Galveston”, Don Ho was actually the first musician to record it. He performed the song on the Glen Campbell Hour television show, after which Campbell learned the song himself. However, Campbell chose not to follow Webb and Ho’s lead in making the song somber and melancholic. To do so would have maintained the song’s whisperings of anti-Vietnam War sentiment. Instead, Campbell opted to lean in the opposite direction.

From an aesthetic standpoint, he hammered the pro-military idea home by wearing soldier garb while performing “Galveston” on his variety show for the first time. But Campbell made some notable lyric changes, too.

A Few Lines Shifted the Meaning and Tone of Glen Campbell’s “Galveston”

Just over four decades after its initial 1969 release, “Galveston” songwriter Jimmy Webb presented his version of the song during a WFUV Marquee Member show at The Living Room. “A lot of people are under the impression that it was a patriotic song about the war in Vietnam,” Webb began. “In actual fact… I always did it very slowly. Glenn did it like,” he trailed off, playing the triumphant chord progression of Campbell’s version. He added a tongue-in-cheek improvisation: “Let’s all go to war.”

Webb continued, “For me, it’s always been this song about a guy who’s caught up in something he doesn’t understand and would rather be somewhere else.” He began the song again, playing it much slower with more mournful colorings in the chord progression.

This version more closely reflected Don Ho’s rendition of “Galveston”, which included the lines, “Galveston, oh Galveston / Wonder if she could forget me / I’d go home if they would let me put down this gun and go to Galveston.” When Glen Campbell cut the record, he changed the lyrics: “Galveston, oh Galveston / I still hear your sea waves crashing / while I watch the cannons flashing, I clean my gun and dream of Galveston.”

Both versions are wistful, to be sure, but only Webb’s version paints the picture of a soldier who is scared, homesick, and ready to leave his post at a moment’s notice. Campbell’s is far more military-minded, describing a soldier dreaming of home while still actively maintaining his duties.

Interestingly, “Galveston” served as the third song in a series of geographical hits by Campbell, which included “By the Time I Get To Phoenix” and “Wichita Lineman”, both of which Webb wrote.

Photo by CBS via Getty Images