3 of the Most Pivotal Country Albums That Came Out in the Year 1970

The year 1970 was a pivotal year for country music. These four albums all came out in 1970 and helped shape an entire decade and beyond.

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‘The Johnny Cash Show’ by Johnny Cash

The Johnny Cash Show only had one hit single, but it’s a big one. The Johnny Cash Show, a live album recorded at the Grand Ole Opry , includes Cash’s iconic hit, “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down”. Written by Kris Kristofferson, the song remains one of the most important songs Cash ever released. It is also one of Kristofferson’s biggest hits. As important as the song is for Cash, it is also the beginning of an incredible career for Kristofferson.

“I’m just real grateful for that song because it opened up a whole lot of doors for me,” Kristofferson tells NPR in 2013. “So many people that I admired, admired it. Actually, it was the song that allowed me to quit working for a living.”

Although not singles, other songs on The Johnny Cash Show include “These Hands”, “Come Along And Ride This Train”, and more.

‘The Fightin’ Side Of Me’ by Merle Haggard

The Fightin’ Side Of Me is one of Merle Haggard’s most remembered. Also a live album, the title track of the record became a No. 1 single for Haggard. He also includes “Okie From Muskogee” on The Fightin’ Side Of Me.

A song calling out people criticizing the Vietnam War, “The Fightin’ Side Of Me” says, “If you don’t love it, leave it / Let this song that I’m singing be a warning / When you’re running down our country / You’re walking on the fighting side of me.“

According to Rolling Stone, Haggard wanted to release “Irma Jackson”, a song about interracial relationships, instead of “The Fightin’ Side Of Me”. The label felt the world wasn’t ready to hear that song from him, opting for “The Fightin’ Side Of Me” instead. The project also includes “Corrine, Corrina”, “When Did Right Become Wrong”, and others.

‘Rose Garden’ by Lynn Anderson

Rose Garden remains one of Lynn Anderson’s best albums. “(I Never Promised You A) Rose Garden” of the record became her biggest hit of all time. Written by Joe South, the song became a crossover hit for Anderson. It is the only Top 5 pop hit of her extraordinary career.

The other songs on Rose Garden include “For The Good Times”, written by Kristofferson, Gene MacLellan’s “Snowbird”, “It’s Only Make Believe” by Conway Twitty and Jack Nance, and more.

Anderson won one Grammy in her career, for “Rose Garden”.

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