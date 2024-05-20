3 of the Most Shocking ‘American Idol’ Eliminations

‘American Idol’ has produced its fair share of stars. But, that doesn’t mean that not winning the competition immediately bodes bad luck for a contestant. In fact, there have been many powerhouse vocalists that have earned a spot on the famed show just to be let go before taking home the crown. Nevertheless, these artists have managed to secure long-lasting careers. Revisit three artists that were shockingly eliminated on ‘American Idol,’ below.

1. Chris Daughtry

Finished in 4th place

Given Chris Daughtry’s success following his stint on ‘American Idol,’ it’s hard to imagine anyone wouldn’t have wanted him to go all the way. Many viewers probably anticipated he would take home the trophy. In the end, though, he finished in fourth place.

There are varying reasons as to why Daughtry wasn’t crowned the ‘Idol,’ but the pervasive theory is that his fans were confident in his win and ultimately didn’t call into vote. At least Daughtry walked away with some strong advice: “Don’t believe your own hype.”

2. Jennifer Hudson

Finished in 7th place

The fact that Jennifer Hudson didn’t even make it to the top five on her season of ‘American Idol’ is truly shocking. Hudson is indisputably one of the best voices of her generation. I mean, not just anyone could pull off playing Aretha Franklin. Nevertheless, it seems to have worked out for her in the end.

“On this day in 2004, I was eliminated from American Idol,” Hudson wrote on Instagram on the anniversary of her loss. “But God turned it around for my good! From Idol to EGOT baby !!! 20 years later, and now back on TV with my own show.”

3. Adam Lambert

Finished in 2nd place

Adam Lambert has found his niche. Few people would have success taking the place of Freddie Mercury. However, Queen fans have found comfort in Lambert’s stellar vocals. Even with all of his success now, he didn’t manage to take home the ‘Idol’ prize.

“It made me stronger and informed the kind of art that I wanted to make,” Lambert said of his time on the famed competition show.

(Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)