3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Finalist Karen Waldrup

Karen Waldrup is so much more than a finalist on The Voice, and even more than a talented singer and musician. She’s one of the few contestants on the show to have an established music career prior to stepping on stage for blind auditions, and it’s clear she knows what she’s doing as an established musician.

Videos by American Songwriter

Will Waldrup win this season of The Voice? She’s definitely in a good position to win, but losing won’t put a damper on her already successful career.

1. She’s on Team Dan + Shay

The coaches fought over Waldrup when she first auditioned. During her blind audition, Waldrup performed a beautiful version of Jo Dee Messina’s “Bye Bye”. Dan + Shay spun their double chair around immediately. Reba McEntire was hot on their tail, but the pair used their one block to keep her from snatching up Waldrup for her team. John Legend and Chance The Rapper didn’t turn their chairs, so Dan + Shay became Waldrup’s coaches.

2. She Already Has an Established Career in Music

The New Orleans, Louisiana native already has a career as a country singer in Nashville, Tennessee. She released her debut album back in 2018 and a follow-up EP just last year.

Waldrup has toured around the globe and is a registered BMI songwriter. She’s opened for the likes of Rodney Atkins, Hank Williams, Jr., Carrie Underwood, and other big names in country music.

[Get Tickets To See Dan + Shay Live In 2024]

3. She’s a Philanthropist

Outside of her music career, Karen Waldrup is involved in quite a bit of charity work. She has performed at charity events for The Manifest Foundation. Waldrup has also contributed her time and vocal prowess to events in support of Heroes In The Zone and the Golf Tournament Benefit Of Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

Photo via Instagram

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.