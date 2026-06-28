3 of the Weirdest Classic Country Throwback Hits



Some number ones don’t seem like it on paper. The three country songs below wouldn’t strike anyone as having hit potential, but they nevertheless became chart toppers. Revisit these odd country tracks below.

[RELATED: 56 Years Ago Today, Conway Twitty Was at No. 1 With the Song That Solidified His Place Among Country Music Royalty]

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“Dropkick Me Jesus (Through The Goalposts Of Life)” — Bobby Bare

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There are many people down south who equate sports with religion. Bobby Bare heavily leaned into that idea on “Dropkick Me Jesus (Through The Goalposts Of Life)”. This song has been recorded several times, but Bare’s version remains the most notable. “Dropkick me, Jesus through the goalposts of life / And over end neither left nor the right / Straight through the heart of them righteous uprights / Dropkick me Jesus through the goalposts of life,” the lyrics to this unlikely country hit read.



It’s a heavy-handed metaphor, for sure. But it worked on audiences. Clearly, as indicated by its successful run on the charts.



“It’s Me Again, Margaret” — Ray Stevens

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Ray Stevens has delivered his fair share of weird country hits, but let’s revisit “It’s Me Again, Margaret”. This 80s country hit sees a man make late-night prank phone calls. Just before he’s about to be locked up, he managed to sneak in one last call to the same victim.



“It’s me again, Margaret / They got me, Margaret, oh / You ain’t gon’ miss me, Margaret, I know that / But I’ll miss you,” the lyrics read. This song did better than many would expect of a spoof kind of track, once again proving Stevens’ universal appeal.



“I Wanna Talk About Me” — Toby Keith

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Toby Keith’s “I Wanna Talk About Me” is one of the earliest country-rap tracks. Keith delivers some motormouth lyrics about a significant other who dominates every conversation. “We talk about your work, how your boss is a jerk / We talk about your church, and your head when it hurts / We talk about the troubles you been having with your brother / About your daddy and your mother and your crazy ex-lover,” he says.



At the time of this song’s release, the style of this song would’ve been a tough pill to swallow. This kind of genre-bending is commonplace today, but in 2001, it was thinking outside the box. Nevertheless, this song did well, setting the stage for the future of country music.

(Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)