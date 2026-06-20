3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

The 1960s provided a spark that would soon turn into a veritable music explosion. What the decade started with rock, pop, R&B, and more soon went on to inspire millions, from artists to audiences. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore three tracks from back in the day that still resonate with us today. These are three songs that helped light a revolution. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s with melodies that still echo decades later.

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris from ‘Wipe Out’ (1963)

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While this instrumental doesn’t offer fans any lyrics to speak of, it does offer a supremely recognizable melody. This offering from The Surfaris is the Platonic Ideal of surf music. Putting it on, you can just imagine yourself on a beach. The waves are going. Suddenly, a half-dozen people run out into the water with their boards and start to hang ten. That’s the picture, the image this tune conjures up. And it all started way back in 1963.

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“I Will Follow Him” by Little Peggy March from ‘I Will Follow Him’ (1963)

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Often, writing a melody is quite difficult. But then, sometimes an artist can land on the right combination of notes and create something that human beings will never forget. That’s what happened on this 1963 offering from Little Peggy March. Her vocal line—especially on the chorus—is one of those melodies that human beings will never lose. The 1960s offered fans a lot of cute, catchy love songs. But this one will always remain at the top of the list.

“Do You Love Me” by The Contours from ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)’ (1962)

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Speaking of timeless songs and timeless melodies, this track from The Contours will also never be forgotten in history. If you had a time machine, you could travel 10,000 years into the future, and when you found someone, you could tap them on the shoulder and ask if they’ve ever heard this tune. We’re positive their response would be an enthusiastic yes. That’s the power of melody, that’s the power of The Contours’ timeless 1962 song.

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