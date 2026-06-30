3 One-Hit Wonders From 1972 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

There are lots of reasons to put on music. But sometimes you just want a little bit of inspiration. Sometimes you want to hear something new, something different, something that will get into your bones like neon light. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore three tracks from back in the day that know how to make us feel better—enlivened. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1972 with melodies that still echo decades later.

“Precious And Few” by Climax from ‘Climax Featuring Sonny Geraci’ (1972)

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It’s always a joy when passion is on display. Perhaps more than anything else, Climax understood that on this offering from the group’s 1972 LP, Climax Featuring Sonny Geraci. The song soars on the wings of emotion, and the whole time it just seems to build and build. By the time we get to the, well, climax of the tune, we’re taken by it. The melody has risen us to the treetops. Hey, how about this: Let’s do it all over again!

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“How Do You Do” by Mouth & MacNeal from ‘How Do You Do’ (1972)

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If Mouth & MacNeal were a new duo in 2026, they would be world-famous. They would be all over the pop radio stations. Their chemistry is undeniable. Their look is enviable. And their sound is sticky and memorable. But while the group is decades old, they also fit their own era well. They knew how to rouse an audience. Their song “How Do You Do” is like a gallon of gasoline for your car’s engine. Suddenly, you’ve hit the turbo boost, and you’re rolling down the highway!

“Popcorn” by Hot Butter from ‘Hot Butter’ (1972)

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If you weren’t there, you might not understand. But “Popcorn” by Hot Butter was a sensation in the early 1970s. It sometimes happens—a new sound, a new bit of equipment, can make all the difference. For a moment, you can’t turn away. That’s what Hot Butter stumbled upon with this strange tune. For some, it probably summons more questions than answers. But we suggest you just let the strange track wash over you and try to imagine you’re in 1972.

(Photo by kpa/United Archives via Getty Images)