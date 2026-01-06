3 One-Hit Wonders From 1975 That Still Sound Fresh Today

Fresh, funky, and ahead of their time. These one-hit wonders from 1975 came out half a century ago, but they still manage to sound good to the ears and tastes of modern-day listeners. Let’s take a look at some incredible, long-enduring hits, shall we?

“Autobahn” by Kraftwerk

It’s still wild to me that Kraftwerk are considered one-hit wonders in the United States, because they definitely weren’t one-hit wonders in Europe. And their influence in the world of electronic music is legendary.

This synth-pop outfit hit No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Autobahn” in 1975, their debut single. They made it to the chart again in 1977 with “Trans-Europe Express” at No. 67, but “Autobahn” remains their only Top 40 hit in the US. Though, it’s worth noting that they repeatedly hit the Top 40 in Europe and the UK well into the 1990s.

“The Hustle” by Van McCoy

Disco might be “dead” to many, but Van McCoy’s major hit still hits so good today. “The Hustle” might just be the most memorable disco tune of the 1970s, too. And it’s a shame that McCoy didn’t get more love for his follow-up releases before his tragic passing in 1979.

“The Hustle” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 1975, among many other charts. McCoy continued to appear on that chart through 1976, but his final handful of singles never made it to the Hot 100. Personally, I think he deserved better because he was a real talent in the disco world.

“I’m On Fire” by 5000 Volts

Another disco jam on our list of one-hit wonders from 1975 still manages to sound totally fresh half a century later. That takes some real talent. British disco act 5000 Volts had a major hit on their hands with the 1975 tune “I’m On Fire”, which became a pretty hefty international hit by the following year.

This song peaked at No. 26 on the Hot 100 and hit the Top 10 in West Germany, the UK, Australia, and a number of other countries. Sadly, 5000 Volts was short-lived, and they had not made it to the Hot 100 again by the time they broke up in 1977. Though, their 1976 song “Doctor Kiss Kiss” did well throughout Europe.

