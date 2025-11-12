3 One-Hit Wonders From 1976 We Know You’ve Never Heard Of

In just a few short months, it will be 2026. That means, if our math is correct, that 50 years prior to that is 1976. Where does the time go? What is time? Well, one way to go about trying to answer those difficult, philosophical, and existential questions is by diving into the art of the past. And here that means exploring music.

Below, we wanted to dive into nearly 50 years behind us and check out the songs people of the day were enjoying. Because in order to know the present (and future), you need to know what came before. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1976 we know you’ve never heard of but will probably also love.

“Street Singin’” by Lady Flash from ‘Beauties In The Night’ (1976)

The lovely harmonies, the incredible energy, the thrill of joyous melodies, this track is clearly a hit. As soon as it came out of the recording studio speakers, the producers and performers must have known what they had on their hands. Indeed, it hit No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned the gals a great deal of attention on the pop landscape. Indeed, this is a song worth revisiting!

“You Are My Starship” by Norman Connors from ‘You Are My Starship’ (1976)

An early easy-listening track, smooth and a bit overly sincere, this song gets earnest about spacecrafts. Of course, everything is a metaphor for love and romance on this offering. It’s all about getting close and keeping the fires of romance stoked. Even if that means taking a rocket up into the stars. We might be mixing our metaphors here, but just go with it. Love is in the air thanks to Norman Connors!

“Anything You Want” by John Valenti from ‘Anything You Want’ (1976)

When a song tells you that you can have anything you want, your ears perk up. This example of one-hit wonders from John Valenti sounds a bit too much like Stevie Wonder to last, though. It’s one of those things—”He’s the next Stevie Wonder!” some record exec might say. “But we already HAVE Stevie,” the smarter exec will reply. Nevertheless, this track from Valenti is fun, so bask in it for a few more minutes!

