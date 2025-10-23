4 ‘Nashville’ Performances I’m Still Thinking About 13 Years After the Show’s Premiere

Throughout its six-season run, Nashville put Music City on a national stage.

Starring Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere, the ABC series chronicled superstar Rayna James’ (Britton) attempts to adapt and stay relevant in the country music scene as troubled starlet Juliette Barnes (Panettiere) tried to take her place at the top.

It’s no surprise that a series about country music featured some incredible performances, both from Britton and Panettiere, as well as the show’s supporting cast.

Read on to see four of the most memorable performances on Nashville.

“A Life That’s Good”

Real-life sisters Lennon Stella and Maisy Stella starred in Nashville as Rayna’s daughters, Maddie and Daphne. During one scene in the series, the girls sit and sing “A Life That’s Good,” which Ashley Monroe and Sarah Siskind wrote for the show.

While the track was performed several times throughout the series, the most memorable came from the young actresses, as they showed off their incredible voices during an at-home jam session.

“I don’t need fame, no one to know my name / At the end of the day / Lord, I pray, I have a life that’s good,” the girls sing.

“If I Didn’t Know Better”

One of Nashville‘s on-and-off couples was songwriter Scarlett O’Connor and rising star Gunnar Scott. Clare Bowen and Sam Palladio played the duo on the series and delivered many spectacular performances throughout its run.

While in real life, John Paul White and Arum Rae wrote the tune, on the show, Scarlett turned a poem into the song at the behest of Gunnar, who helped her along the way.

“Why do I keep drinking / Wasting my time on you / If I didn’t know better / Well dammit I do,” the pair sings on the track about going back to someone you know you shouldn’t.

“No One Will Ever Love You”

Rayna and Deacon had so many notable performances on Nashville, but none more so than “No One Will Ever Love You.” Steve McEwan and John Paul White wrote the song about knowing you’re the right person for someone, despite their protestations.

“No one will ever love you like I do / I’m all you got / I’m all you’ll ever need / I’m all you’ll ever have,” the one-and-off volatile couple sings.

“Nothing in This World Will Ever Break My Heart Again”

Panettiere had a tough task in the role of Juliette, who dealt with issues including addiction, death, and mental health. Those deep emotions were all on display when Juliette sang “Nothing in This World Will Ever Break My Heart Again.”

Sarah Buxton and Kate York wrote the devastating track about living through the worst pain imaginable.

“Nothing in this world will ever break my heart again / No pain this life will put me through / Will ever ever hurt like you,” she sings.

Photo by Mark Levine/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images