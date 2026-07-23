3 One-Hit Wonders From 1991 That 90s Kids Will Never Forget

The 1990s were special. From a pop culture standpoint, the decade may be the last truly distinct era we have left. You can remember what the 1990s felt like, what the era looked and sounded like. You can remember your favorite songs from then, too.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from the unique period that have since stood the test of time. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1991 that 90s kids will never forget.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Unbelievable” by EMF from ‘Schubert Dip’ (1991)

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With one word, this song slinks into your mind and takes up residence. Indeed, you can just read the single-word title and the buzzy, breathy track begins to blossom in your brain all over again. That fact is almost unbelievable in and of itself. How can one word summon up an entire three-and-a-half-minute song? Well, that’s the magic of music. And that’s what EMF was able to tap into here. Now, some 35 years later, we’re all grateful for it.

“I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred from ‘Up’ (1991)

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While EMF needed only one word to become memorable, Right Said Fred took three. But the three they chose were top-notch. Not only does this song allow the group to strut around like peacocks, but it also gives us the confidence to do the same. If we repeat the three-word title over and over again, we believe it. That’s the gift the group gave its fans. Your entire life becomes a catwalk when the song is your theme. No wonder we can’t forget it even today.

“Life Is A Highway” by Tom Cochrane from ‘Mad Mad World’ (1991)

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Tom Cochrane scored a massive hit with this song. It’s one that has since ended up in sitcoms, rom-coms, and any other coms you like. It’s also good for TV commercials and radio advertisements. Life is a highway, and Cochrane rode that fact all the way up the Billboard charts. Sometimes when you get an idea for a song, a light bulb really shines. And that’s the kind of bright illumination Cochrane got when he penned this memorable tune in 1991.

Photo by Mike Slaughter/Toronto Star via Getty Images