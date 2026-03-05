3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Are Beautifully Poetic

It’s funny how a song can be both music and poetry all at once. You’re taken by the melody or the beat, but then the lyrics come in and your eyebrows raise. You can’t believe the eloquence, the beauty, the turns of phrase in the language of it all.

Here below, we wanted to explore that very phenomenon. We wanted to highlight three one-hit wonders from decades back that read as if they could have come from the pages of great books of verse. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s that are more like poetry.

“Swingin’ On A Star” by Big Dee Irwin & Little Eva (Single, 1963)

This song was originally cut by the original multimedia star Bing Crosby in 1944 for the film Going My Way. But nearly 20 years later, Big Dee Irwin & Little Eva tracked their own lively version, complete with guitar solo, percussion instruments, and echoing vocals. It’s a song that feels like people at play as much as it does people performing music. Sometimes we can find poetry in that which is most simple—like a star in the sky.

“Angel Of The Morning” by Merrilee Rush from ‘Angel Of The Morning’ (1968)

The phrase “Just call me Angel of the Morning” is one of the most beautiful sentences ever penned. And that’s what kicks off the chorus of this timeless, often covered and often sampled tune. Originally cut by Evie Sands, it was Merrilee Rush who made it famous. Digging into the lyrics, the listener understands that the song is about personal (and sexual) empowerment. Own your story, own your choices—no matter who you are. That’s the powerful and poetic message of this tune.

“Funny (How Time Slips Away)” by Joe Hinton from ‘Funny (How The Time Slips Away)’ (1964)

This Willie Nelson-written track has made hits for many, including two one-hit wonders in the 1960s—Jimmy Elledge in 1962 and Joe Hinton in 1964. Nelson, who wrote it in 1961, gave it to country singer Billy Walker. Ever since, it’s been one of those essential tracks that everyone seems to know, a song expressing the sadness about the passing of time. As for Hinton’s version, his is boisterous and soulful. He talk-sings through much of it, his big, booming voice taking up every millimeter of your stereo speakers.

