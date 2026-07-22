3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s You Can Actually Work Out To

Some days you just need to get a good sweat going. Maybe you had a big meal the night before, and you want to work it off, or perhaps you just love to go for a jog on a summer morning. Whatever the reason, we get it. Exercise is great.

Here below, we wanted to offer three songs from back in the day that can both inspire your next gym visit or accompany you while you’re pumping iron or running on the treadmill. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s you can actually work out to.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Who Put The Bomp (In The Bomp, Bomp, Bomp)” by Barry Mann from ‘Who Put The Bomp’ (1961)

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Even when you want to go to the gym, there are days when it can be tough to muster the energy or vigor to actually do anything once you get there. But thankfully there is music to turn to. Music that has its own energy to lend. Enter: the 1961 track, “Who Put The Bomp (In The Bomp, Bomp, Bomp)”, by Barry Mann. Not only does this tune have intensity to spare, but it also has some charm and wonderment to keep your spirit afloat between the squats and crunches.

“Surfin’ Bird” by The Trashmen from ‘Surfin’ Bird’ (1963)

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Did somebody say energy? Well, this track is a veritable power station. If only we could invent something to harness the speed and vibrancy that this intense tune brings to the table—then we’d never need another battery or solar panel again. But when this song comes through your headphones while you’re on the treadmill? It will pump you right up. It will get your blood flowing and your feet flying. Sometimes that’s just what you need to have a good leg day.

“In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” by Iron Butterfly from ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ (1968)

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Not only does this song have a great beat to work out to, but it’s also nearly 20 minutes long! Shoot, this one song could be your entire day of curls and push-ups. Get to the gym, put on “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” by Iron Butterfly, and when the track begins to fade out, you know you’ve put in the work. Sometimes it can be that simple—thanks to the tunes you bring with you to the fitness club!

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images