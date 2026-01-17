3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s To Listen to Under the Stars

Life is made up of moments. If you’ve ever seen those social media carousels with photos of a person throughout the years of their life, this becomes very evident. Moments matter. And what can make a moment even more special is music. The right song at the right time can be divine.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs that just might make your next special moment that much better. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s for you to listen to when next you’re underneath the stars.

“Loving You” by Minnie Riperton from ‘Perfect Angel’ (1974)

This song from Minnie Riperton’s 1974 LP, Perfect Angel, might just be the greatest love song of all time. Not because its lyrics are extremely profound or even all that unique. But it’s the delivery, the performance. You can feel the intimacy in Riperton’s voice. You can hear the love, the adoration, the soulful submission to the one she loves (and the reciprocated devoted emotions in return) all in the music. It’s like seeing two people fall in love right before your eyes (and ears). Riperton transcends pop music and shows what love really is. Perfect for under the stars.

“Dancing In The Moonlight” by King Harvest from ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ (1972)

This song from King Harvest is a cover of a 1970 tune by Boffalongo. But it’s King Harvest that makes the track their own. It’s a fun song that can be enjoyed while staring into your lover’s eyes or while dancing lovingly around a field under the stars. Indeed, the song actually implores you to get up off your picnic blanket and dance underneath the glow of the white-blue moonlight. Who are we to say no to that?

“Kiss In The Dark” by Pink Lady from ‘Pink Lady’ (1979)

We move from the intimate to the fun to the downright energizing. When you’re under the stars, sometimes you need a few moods to enjoy the night to its fullest. So, get up off your feet and put this disco dance song on and let it instruct you to do what you’ve come to this place to most likely do anyway—to kiss in the dark! Well, underneath the starlight at least. Have fun, you adventurers!

Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images