3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2010s That Are Slept on and Deserve a Revisit

Definitively identifying one-hit wonders from the 2010s can feel a bit more tenuous than doing the same for one-time chart-toppers of the 1960s and 70s and 80s. In the latter categories, we have decades to confirm that these artists did not, in fact, ever match the success of their biggest, most ubiquitous hit. With artists whose “one-hit wonder” was at the top of the charts one decade or less ago, there is still the potential to resurge in popularity and ditch that solitary moniker once and for all.

Still, we’re no fortune tellers. And at the time of this writing, one-hit wonders would be an appropriate description for these four artists. They might have developed a niche following after their biggest hit (ourselves included), but they certainly haven’t dominated the mainstream as they once did. But after revisiting these four one-hit wonders from the 2010s, we’re wondering if they don’t deserve another shot at the Top 40.

“Bulletproof” by La Roux

La Roux’s synth-pop hit from 2010, “Bulletproof”, is a jangly, dancey, catchy bit of early aughts history that deserves a re-listen because it’s just fun. If you haven’t ever scream-sung the lyrics, “This time, baby, I’ll be bulletproof,” we’d highly recommend giving it a try. The song hit No. 1 in La Roux’s native U.K. and on the U.S. Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. On the Hot 100, “Bulletproof” reached an impressive eighth spot. The song broke into the Top 10 throughout Europe, Canada, and Australia as well.

“Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

With its driving bass line, infectious clap feature, and distinct falsetto by vocalist John Gourley, Portugal. The Man’s 2010s hit, “Feel It Still”, is a better song than its one-hit-wonder description lets on. The 2017 track’s chorus took inspiration from The Marvelettes’ “Please Mr. Postman”, imbuing it with a retro feel despite its late-aughts release date. The American rock band’s eighth studio album, Woodstock, is full of catchy, alt-pop tracks, “Feel It Still” included. But with no comparable single to follow, the band has made its way onto our one-hit wonder list (for now).

“Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People

“Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People is a mainstay in round-ups of songs that are a lot darker than they sound, thanks to its lyrical inspiration coming from the homicidal, delusional thoughts of a teenager. The indie pop band said they wanted to use their 2010 track to raise awareness of gun violence in schools. The fact that the catchy beat and singable refrain made it a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 was a bonus.

Despite “Pumped Up Kicks” being far and away the most recognizable song on Torches, that album is full of great tracks, including “Call It What You Want” and “I Would Do Anything For You”.

Photo by Andy Sheppard/Redferns