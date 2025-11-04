Jelly Roll’s Weight Loss Comes With New Dance Moves and a New Nickname

Just over the last three years, Jelly Roll received numerous awards from the Country Music Association, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the People’s Choice Awards, and the People’s Choice Country Awards. He even received a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammy Awards. If that wasn’t enough, he is up for the Musical Event of the Year at the 2025 CMA Awards thanks to “Hard Fought Hallelujah.” But among all his accolades, he was most proud of his weight loss journey. Having battled obesity for years, Jelly Roll recently showcased not just his weight loss but also his dance moves.

In a new video shared on Jelly Roll’s TikTok account, the country singer revealed his outfit for the evening, which featured HeyDude shoes, a gold chain, a Tennessee Titans hat, and a vest with a Bunnie patch over the heart. Always willing to share his love for his wife, Bunnie Xo, the singer made sure to keep her close during each show.

But what made the video gain over 67,000 likes was when Jelly Roll danced on the stage. The country singer not only showed his style, moves, and weight loss, but he also captioned the post, writing, “They’re calling me Veggie Roll y’all.”

Jelly Roll Enters His Veggie Roll Era

Looking at the comments, Jelly Roll wasn’t the only person celebrating.

“You can generally see how happy you are being able to do what you haven’t been able to do! I’m really proud of you, jelly roll.” “Jelly Roll, You Are Literally A Whole Vibe That We All Love. Keep Being Amazing & Bunnie As Well. LOVE Y’ALL.” “Looks like you’re owning that Veggie Roll nickname! Great vibe, keep doing you!” “DAMN HE’S LOOKING AMAZING. He’s always looked good, but it’s insane how much more happy someone can look when they feel healthier and have an amazing wife to back them up!”

Deciding to put his health first, Jelly Roll focused on eating a high-protein diet and staying active in the gym. Not wanting to use weight loss drugs, his main motivation came from his growing career.

Having struggled with acid reflux due to his weight, he admitted, “I just was afraid of it… As a singer, few things scare me more than acid reflux… that stuff will just rip the vocal cords.”

If this is officially the Veggie Roll era, fans seem more than ready to dance right beside him, cheering him on every step, shuffle, and spin along the way.

(Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)