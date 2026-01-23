3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1980 That Are Perfect for Karaoke

When 1980 hit, music was in a transition of sorts. The 1970s were over, and a new decade was here. But what would it sound like? How would the rock and disco tunes from the decade prior influence the music that was about to be made and released into the world? Great question! Below, we wanted to explore three songs from that first year of the new era. We wanted to highlight three classic rock songs from 1980 worth both remembering and even performing yourself! Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock songs from 1980 seemingly meant for karaoke.

“Rapture” by Blondie from ‘Autoamerican’ (1980)

Blondie wrote and released a number of excellent songs near the end of the 1970s and into the 1980s. But “Rapture” might just be their most popular. The song has depth and even a bit of darkness to it. It’s a hit pop single that knows life isn’t always buttercups and rainbows. Lead vocalist Debbie Harry draws you in with pinup good looks and Hall of Fame musicianship. What a one-two punch for a superstar many had a crush on at her height. Her band is perfect karaoke fodder. Catchy, memorable, and fun beyond their years!

“Celebration” by Kool & The Gang from ‘Celebrate!’ (1980)

Sometimes you just have to write a song that you know will get traction. And if you’re lucky, that song will even outlive you! Such is the case with Kool & The Gang’s 1980 offering, “Celebration”. Fusing disco with rock and funk, the band created a tune that will play at weddings, birthdays, and other special events for the rest of time—karaoke, anyone? With hope, the group celebrated the release of this song. It certainly deserved it!

“Lately” by Stevie Wonder from ‘Hotter Than July’ (1980)

Stevie Wonder could roll out of bed and write a song that hits you in your heart. He could also walk into the studio and create a track that makes for a perfect karaoke number. There are so many great karaoke songs to pick from Wonder’s catalog. But why not go with this sentimental number? It may surprise your audience and wow them at the same time!

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images