3 Pop One-Hit Wonders From the 90s Who Vanished (But Deserve Way More Love Today)

These pop one-hit wonders scored hefty hits in the 90s, then virtually disappeared. However, most of these talented musicians didn’t literally “disappear.” Rather, the charts just didn’t show them much love. Let’s find out what these talented pop artists have been up to since then.

“Crush” by Jennifer Paige

Jennifer Paige was one of those teen pop stars of the 1990s who definitely deserved a successful career that spanned the 2000s and beyond. Sadly, the industry is tough, and the only hit Paige managed was the 1998 pop tune, “Crush”. After hitting No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, Paige vanished from the chart entirely. She continued to occasionally chart on the international charts, but more or less disappeared after 2009. She’s fortunately still active in music today, but she deserved better in the 90s, dang it!

“Stay The Same” by Joey McIntyre

At the tail end of the 90s, this entry on our list of one-hit wonders scored a pop hit with “Stay The Same”. Joey McIntyre made it all the way to No. 10 with this R&B and gospel-leaning tune, but he would never make it to the Top 40 again, sadly. Ahead of his solo career, McIntyre was a member of New Kids On The Block before this split in 1994. He rejoined the band for their reunion in 2008 and is still with them today, and also continues to work as a soloist as of 2025.

“Music Sounds Better With You” by Stardust

How about something on the French side of pop one-hit wonders from the 90s? You might have forgotten about “Music Sounds Better With You” by Stardust, but this French house pop song was quite a big deal back in 1998. Released by the French trio to international acclaim, “Music Sounds Better With You” only made it to No. 62 on the Hot 100 but reached the Top 10 across Europe and the UK.

Stardust are considered one-hit wonders because, well… this was their only record. The trio would separate soon after the success of this song, with member Thomas Bangalter going on to focus on his megafamous electronic project, Daft Punk, and Benjamin Diamond and Alan Braxe went on to focus on their respective music careers.

