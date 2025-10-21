Carrie Underwood Celebrates the 20-Year Anniversary of the Track That Changed Her Life: “I’m Truly Blessed To Be Able To Continue Singing This Beautiful Song”

While crossing countless milestones over her career in country music, Carrie Underwood never forgot 2005. It was that year that completely changed the singer’s life. Looking back, she won the fourth season of American Idol and even released her debut album Some Hearts. And among the 14 songs that landed on the album was “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” When first hitting the airwaves, the song snagged the No. 1 spot on the US Hot Country Songs chart. If that wasn’t enough, the song brought her a Grammy for Best Country Song. Never forgetting the hit that helped define her career, Underwood recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing a special performance of “Jesus, Take the Wheel” on Instagram, Underwood not only highlighted her voice but the talented writers behind the classic. “Today marks the 20th anniversary of releasing ‘Jesus, Take The Wheel’, written by the most amazingly talented songwriters.”

Underwood went on to list them by name. “Brett James, Hillary Lindsey, and Gordie Sampson.” Knowing the song could have gone to another singer, she insisted, “This song changed my life and has meant so much to me over the years. I’m truly blessed to be able to continue singing this beautiful song.”

[RELATED: 3 Carrie Underwood Songs That Prove She Has a Soft Side]

Brett James Had No Idea Who Carrie Underwood Was

Early this year, James discussed writing the song and how, at the time, they didn’t know much about Underwood. “We didn’t know who Carrie Underwood was. We were just trying to write something we thought was a good song that day. Once in a while, you write a song that becomes bigger than all of you — and that song is one of those.”

Only focusing on the lyrics, James continued to add to his resume, working with stars like Kenny Chesney, Rodney Atkins, Martina McBride, Jason Aldean, and more. Sadly, on September 18th, the songwriter lost his life when he was killed in a plane crash alongside his wife and stepdaughter.

In marking the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough hit, Underwood not only honored the song that changed her life but also paid silent tribute to James – the man whose gift of songwriting gave her voice a message that continues to heal hearts.



(Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)